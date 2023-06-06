Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after buying an additional 5,284,411 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,723,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

