Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.5 %

MO stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,820 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.