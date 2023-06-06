AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading Down 0.3%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Institutional Trading of AltShares Event-Driven ET

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

