Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Franklin Resources Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,621,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,824,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

