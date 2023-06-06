Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.