Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

