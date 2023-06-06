Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.35.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.67 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after acquiring an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 1.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.