American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

