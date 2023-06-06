American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 14,478 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $32,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,458 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $9,673.86.

AMWL stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 272.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

