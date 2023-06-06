Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $68,659.84 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amicus Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.