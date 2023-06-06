Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Patrick W. Grady Sells 46,790 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amplitude Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

