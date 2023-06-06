Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):
- 5/19/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00.
- 5/15/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/8/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $75.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $59.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $64.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shake Shack Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.67.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
