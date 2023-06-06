Analyzing Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Group and Benesse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benesse 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 658.04%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Benesse.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.05 -$9.59 million ($0.38) -0.43 Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.24

This table compares Aspen Group and Benesse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Benesse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Benesse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -13.67% -22.68% -9.78% Benesse N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Benesse shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benesse beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Benesse

(Get Rating)

Benesse Holdings, Inc. operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools. The Kids and Family segment deals with correspondence education business, mail order business, and magazine publishing mainly for young children in Japan, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia. The Nursing Care and Childcare segment provides in-home nursing care service, long-term care training, human resources introduction business for nurses and long-term care workers, and nursery school and child management business. The Berlitz segment deals with language education business and study abroad support. The Others segment includes information system maintenance and information processing services. The company was founded on January 28, 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.