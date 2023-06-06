Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading 4% Higher

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.43.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB)
