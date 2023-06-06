Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading 4% Higher

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 511,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

