Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($42.27) to GBX 3,200 ($39.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.51) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.32) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,150 ($39.16).

Anglo American Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,418 ($30.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,484.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,937.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,036 ($50.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.99) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,485.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 672 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,781. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.