Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($42.27) to GBX 3,200 ($39.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.51) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.32) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,150 ($39.16).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,418 ($30.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,484.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,937.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,036 ($50.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.99) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,485.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 672 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,781. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.