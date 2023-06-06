APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 19,414 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
APi Group Stock Performance
APG opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of APi Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,657,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.