APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 19,414 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,657,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.