APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APi Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after purchasing an additional 594,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APG stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

