Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,747,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,571 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

