Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.28.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $253,207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 595,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $5,905,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

