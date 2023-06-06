Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.28.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

