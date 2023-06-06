Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.28.

AAPL opened at $179.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

