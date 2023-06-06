Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by 58.com

58.com restated their maintains rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.28.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

