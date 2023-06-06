Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Up 0.3%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. 2,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 50.47% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

