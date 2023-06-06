AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on APP. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of APP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $44.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,054,574 shares of company stock valued at $682,402,414. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

