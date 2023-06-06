AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Price Target Cut to $1.00

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 363,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

