Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Buys A$22,000.00 in Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Rating) insider Fiona Hele acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($14,569.54).

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

