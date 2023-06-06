Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $332,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $332,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

