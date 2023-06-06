Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $603,162.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,726 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

