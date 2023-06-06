Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.