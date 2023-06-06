ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $711.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $722.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $664.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.28. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

