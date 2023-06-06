Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 653,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.