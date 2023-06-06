Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,843.39

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,843.39 ($22.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,878.25 ($23.35). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,842 ($22.90), with a volume of 797,123 shares traded.

ABF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.40) to GBX 1,900 ($23.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.89) to GBX 1,760 ($21.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.10) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.40).

The stock has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,933.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,843.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

