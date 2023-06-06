Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$3.06. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 1,895,772 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 45,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

