Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($7.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUTO. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.01) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,348.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 592.19. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681 ($8.47).

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

