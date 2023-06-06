Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.26. Avalon shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 721 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Avalon ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

