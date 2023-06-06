AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $270,520.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

