AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,863,893 shares of company stock worth $40,706,639 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

