Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $162.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $167.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $341,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,147. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

