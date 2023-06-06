AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $923 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

