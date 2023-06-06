B. Riley Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $5.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CSSE opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $113.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,920,505 shares of company stock worth $4,955,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Stories

