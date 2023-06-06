BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $11.85. BAE Systems shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1,998 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.