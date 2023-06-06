Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $129.13 on Monday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Balchem by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after purchasing an additional 439,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,734,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

