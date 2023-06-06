Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

