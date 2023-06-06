Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.33

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $20.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 128,642 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
