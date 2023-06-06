Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.33

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $20.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 128,642 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.