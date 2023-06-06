Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

