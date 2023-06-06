Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 5.4%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 1,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Bancorp 34 Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Bancorp 34 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company engaged in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

