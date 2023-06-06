Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

