Bank of America Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.33.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.09 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.71.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.