Barclays Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.22.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.82 and a 200 day moving average of $337.24.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

