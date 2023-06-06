Barclays Lowers Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 175

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Trading Down 2.2 %

DOCMF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.