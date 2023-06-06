Barclays Lowers Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 175

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 2.2 %

DOCMF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.